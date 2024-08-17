German ambassador: Russia not ready for peace talks with Ukraine

German Ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Graf Lambsdorff, has stated that Russia is currently unwilling to negotiate for peace with Ukraine. In an interview with the Bonner General-Anzeiger published on 16 August 2024, Lambsdorff explained that the Russian side is insisting on “exaggerated preconditions” for negotiations, according to dpa.

Russian terms for ceasefire talks demand a de facto capitulation of Ukraine, as outlined by Putin on 14 June 2024. Russia demands that Ukraine cede all of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, with Crimea also implied as allegedly part of Russia, abandon NATO aspirations, declare neutrality, and renounce any pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The ambassador, who has been in his position for about a year, pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands are unrealistic. Putin has said he would only talk to Ukraine if it first withdraws completely from all areas that Russia claims to have annexed, including those not under Russian military control.

Lambsdorff emphasized that Russia is causing itself serious international damage and operating in an unsustainable war economy. He stated,

“Because one day Russia must also realize that it is achieving far less with this war than it set out to do at the beginning, that it is causing itself serious damage internationally and that it is in a war economy that is completely overheated and will not be sustainable.”

The ambassador also noted that Ukraine’s incursion into the Russian Kursk oblast with ground troops has made Russia nervous, describing it as a “nasty surprise” for Russian border guard troops, secret service, military, civil defense force, and the general population.

Related: