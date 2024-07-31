Russo-Ukrainian War, day 888: Kyiv disrupts Wagner’s gold operation in Mali

Exclusive

Ukraine’s African gambit gains momentum with success against Wagner in Mali. Ukraine flips Russia’s playbook, disrupting Wagner’s African gold operations and emerging as a surprise regional power broker. Security expert Omar Ashour notes the strategic shift: “The fight is global now. You cannot limit it to one theater.”

Shadow of the empire: Why Russia’s ethnic minorities fear independence. Shunned both by the West and Russia’s liberal opposition, indigenous activists find new ways to challenge Russia’s colonial ways — and rekindle their people’s will to independence.

Military

Russian troops aim to stretch Ukrainian defense lines, says Austrian colonel. Colonel Markus Reisner of Austria’s Theresian Military Academy reveals Russia’s operational strategy to extend the front line, tying up Ukrainian forces and diverting valuable reserves to Kharkiv while advancing in Donbas.

Ukraine claims successful strike on Russian strategic bombers. Ukrainian intelligence claims two Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were damaged in an explosion at the Olenya airfield in Russia’s Murmansk region on 25 July.

British Defense Ministry: Russia to continue its tactical advance in coming weeks. The UK Ministry of Defence reports that Russian troops have taken control of several villages in central Donetsk, moving closer to the key logistics hub of Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian paratroopers repel massive Russian assault near Kurakhove. Ukrainian paratroopers claim to have destroyed 20 Russian armored vehicles and killed dozens of soldiers in a large-scale assault near Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast.

Frontline report: Elite Ukrainian brigade repels massive Russian armored assault. A reinforced Russian battalion seized group of nearly 70 vehicles, including 11 tanks and 46 armored fighting vehicles, was repelled by Ukrainian forces near Kostyantynivka.

Kursk governor claims missile interceptions after nighttime blast. Kursk’s acting governor claims four missiles were intercepted following a loud explosion that rattled the city overnight.

Ukraine’s Navy: Russia deploys three submarines with cruise missiles in Black Sea for first time. The Ukrainian Navy reports an unprecedented deployment of three Russian submarines capable of launching cruise missiles in the Black Sea.

ISW: Russian forces advance northwest of Avdiivka, capture key settlements. Russian forces have seized the village of Novoselivka Persha northwest of Avdiivka, marking a significant tactical advance in the region, according to the Institute for the Study of War.

As of 30 July 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 577060 (+1060)

Tanks: 8381 (+25)

APV: 16141 (+38)

Artillery systems: 16056 (+46)

MLRS: 1130 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 906

Aircraft: 363

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 12832 (+27)

Cruise missiles: 2406

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 21687 (+53)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s Skyeton expands UAV production to Slovakia amid rising demand. Skyeton, the Ukrainian manufacturer of Raybird-3 reconnaissance systems, has started production in Slovakia.

Zelenskyy: Patriot and other air defense systems will be in Ukraine in August, September and October. Ukraine’s industrial and economic centers will receive priority protection with new air defense systems, according to President Zelenskyy.

NYT: Russia receives US chips for its missiles through shadow companies and Chinese distribution networks. Russia has obtained nearly $4 billion in restricted chips since 2022, a new analysis shows.

WSJ: US to equip F-16 jets for Ukraine with advanced missiles. Meanwhile, Ukrainian pilots have been training how to operate the jets in the UK, the US, and Denmark.

NYT: Ukraine to fly only about 10 F-16s, at most, on combat missions this year. Ukraine’s long-awaited F-16 fighter jets are set to enter combat this year, but with only about 10 aircraft expected to be operational, their immediate impact may be limited.

International

Meloni believes China not interested in supporting Russian industry. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has revealed details of her discussion with Chinese leader Xi Jinping regarding China’s support for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine war.

Czech Republic considering formation of Ukrainian Legion. The Czech Republic is exploring the creation of a Ukrainian Legion, allowing refugees to voluntarily join and support their homeland’s defense efforts.

US urges Ukraine to tackle ‘gray markets’ to boost state revenue before raising taxes. The US Special Representative for Ukraine’s Economic Recovery advised Ukraine to target unofficial markets in tobacco, alcohol, and electronics, potentially unlocking substantial untapped revenues before considering tax hikes.

Ukraine to receive $ 7.85 billion in US aid, first tranche expected in coming weeks. In a move to bolster Ukraine’s battered energy infrastructure after Russian strikes, the United States also committed $500 million in new energy assistance and redirected an additional $324 million for urgent energy needs.

From guest workers to residents: Hungary opens doors to Russians amid EU security concerns. Hungary began allowing Russian and Belarusian citizens to enter as guest workers without security checks, with the option to bring their families and apply for permanent residency after three years.

Pentagon nominates Buzzard to lead Ukraine support unit in Germany. The Pentagon has nominated Maj. Gen. Curtis Buzzard for promotion and assignment to lead the US Army’s Ukraine support unit in Germany.

Le Monde: Finnish president sees potential for Ukraine-Russia negotiations, outlines key elements for success. Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes Ukraine is better prepared for potential negotiations with Russia than it was two months ago. In a Le Monde interview, Stubb cited improved military equipment and budget support as factors strengthening Ukraine’s stance.

Ukraine launches first Olympic hospitality house in Paris. “Volia Space” debuts in Paris, transforming Ukraine’s Olympic presence into a platform for national identity and wartime realities.

AFP: Macron warns Iran against support of Russia’s war machine. In a recent discussion, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian to stop aiding Russia’s war against Ukraine and to prevent military escalation between Israel and Lebanon.

Political and legal developments

Kyiv court jails guard to 4 years for fatal shelter lockout during Russian missile attack. The court sentenced a former hospital security guard to four years in prison for failing to open a shelter during a Russian missile attack last June. The incident resulted in the deaths of three people, including a 9-year-old girl, who were unable to access the locked facility.

AP: UN investigation finds Olenivka attack planned by Russia. An internal UN report concludes that Russia planned the Olenivka attack, yet official blame remains unstated.

