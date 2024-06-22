Russo-Ukrainian war, day 849: EU members unanimously back Ukraine’s accession talks framework

Exclusive

No cases of weapons trafficking from Ukraine to West, arms monitor finds. A study by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime reveals that while Ukraine has seen a surge in “trophy” Russian weapons, valued up to $5 million, there’s no evidence of these arms reaching Western criminal networks.

Military

Defense Intelligence: Ukraine’s troops thwart Russian advance on Borova in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian invaders faced heavy losses in the attempted advance.

Frontline report: Ukrainian forces target Russians hiding in water pipes in Donetsk Oblast. Russia’s attempt to use the local water pipe network to covertly amass an attack force near Chasiv Yar backfired spectacularly as Ukrainian drones detected and eliminated soldiers inside the pipes, leading to severe losses that enabled successful Ukrainian counterattacks.

Russia launches 2,107 strikes on Donetsk Oblast in one day, killing 5 people. On 21 June, Russian forces targeted residential areas in Donetsk Oblast with bombs, missiles, drones, and artillery, damaging 40 civilian objects, including 26 residential buildings, critical infrastructure, and cars.

Russian military claims downing 70 drones over Crimea, Black Sea. Multiple regions in southern Russia, including Krasnodar and Crimea, reportedly came under attack by suspected Ukrainian drones, resulting in one fatality and six injuries.

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s IT Army disrupts key Russian online services. The Ukrainian hackers launched a large-scale attack affecting major Russian banks like Sberbank and VTB, making their services unavailable to some users.

Russia uses first time a massive FAB-3000 guided bomb in Kharkiv Oblast . Despite landing 10 meters (32 ft) away from its intended target, the FAB-3000 M-54 bomb used by Russian forces caused substantial damage to a three-story building serving allegedly as a temporary deployment point for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Lyptsi, Kharkiv Oblast.

Sullivan: Ukraine can strike Russian forces ‘anywhere’ they attack from. The US has broadened its stance on Ukraine’s use of American-supplied weapons, allowing strikes inside Russia wherever its forces attack from across the border.

International

Three men arrested for spying on Ukrainian target in Germany. Three spies from Ukraine, Armenia, and Russia were taken into custody by German police in Frankfurt am Main on 19 June for allegedly gathering information on behalf of an undisclosed foreign secret service.

EU states unanimously back Ukraine’s accession negotiating framework. The EU has approved the talks framework, marking a significant milestone in Ukraine’s decades-long pursuit of closer ties with Europe.

BBC: Putin warns South Korea to make “big mistake” if it supplies Ukraine with weapons. Growing cooperation between Pyongyang and Seoul raises concerns of potential conflict.

Global unity needed to restore world order undermined by Russia, Ukraine’s spy chief says. Budanov explained that Russia avoids new mobilizations due to fears of negative public perception, emphasizing Putin’s priority on internal stability.

The Guardian: Russian weapons to North Korea could destabilize Korean peninsula, says US official. Recently, Putin and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, signed a defense agreement in Pyongyang, requiring immediate military assistance if either is attacked.

Trump says Biden should not have promised Ukraine NATO membership. Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of making promises about Ukraine’s NATO membership that may have “contributed to the current war.”

Trump vows not to send troops to Ukraine. Former US President Donald Trump has pledged not to send American troops to Ukraine if he wins the upcoming election, according to a recent podcast interview.

Norway helps Russian ships with seafood transportation. Norwegian ships aid Russian seafood exports amid sanctions. NRK reports that a Norwegian vessel transferred 2,000 tons of fish from a Russian ship in Svalbard.

Humanitarian and social impact

“One cup of water per day for 8 people”: Deaths of Ukrainian POWs in Russian captivity rise, human rights group says. The Ukrainian Media Initiative for Human Rights (MIHR) verified 22 deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) and emphasized that the defenders of Mariupol are treated with extreme cruelty, with approximately 1,300 soldiers from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade still being held in Russian captivity.

Political and legal developments

Interior Minister: Ukraine in talks with EU on return of draft-age men who illegally crossed the border. Dozens of Ukrainian men attempt to illegally leave the country daily, with about 15% using forged documents at checkpoints, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

New developments

Ukrainian company Nova Poshta receives international logistics “Oscar”. Nova Poshta, co-founded by Volodymyr Poperechnyuk, triumphed over global competitors to win the prestigious WORLD POST & PARCEL AWARDS, showcasing its excellence in delivering parcels and cargo amid Russia’s war.

Ukrainian national football team achieves its first victory at Euro 2024. Now, Ukraine is once again vying for a spot in the round of 16. The decisive match against Belgium will take place on Tuesday, 25 June.

