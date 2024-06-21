Trump vows not to send troops to Ukraine

Former US President Donald Trump, a rival to incumbent Joe Biden in the upcoming election, has promised not to deploy American troops to Ukraine if he wins the presidency.

The US Presidential elections are to be held on 5 November 2024.

Speaking on the All In podcast, Trump responded to a question about potentially sending US military personnel to Ukraine by stating, “I guarantee it, I won’t do it.”

The former president distinguished the involvement of US and European nations in the conflict, saying, “For France, it’s different. They’re more or less neighbors, and there’s an ocean between us.”

French President Emmanuel Macron introduced the possibility of deploying NATO troops in Ukraine in February, stating that while there was “no consensus” on sending combat personnel, all options for supporting Ukraine should remain open.

In the interview for the All In podcast, Trump also commented on discussions about Ukraine’s potential NATO membership and France’s willingness to engage militarily in Ukraine.

“Now I constantly hear talk about Ukraine joining NATO, and now I hear that France wants to fight in Ukraine itself. Well, good luck to them,” he said.

US President Joe Biden also does not currently allow the deployment of American troops to Ukraine.

Read also: