BBC: Putin warns South Korea to make “big mistake” if it supplies Ukraine with weapons

Growing cooperation between Pyongyang and Seoul raises concerns of potential conflict.
byOlena Mukhina
21/06/2024
2 minute read
south korea condemns russia-north defense pact considers arming ukraine russian president vladimir putin north korean leader kim jong un pyongyang june 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, June 2024. Photo: RIA Novosti
Russian ruler Vladimir Putin has warned South Korea it would be making “a big mistake” if it sends weapons to Ukraine, BBC reported.

Recently, Putin and the North’s leader, Kim Jong-un, signed a defense agreement that requires their countries to provide immediate military assistance if either is attacked.

The day after his visit to North Korea, Putin also came to Vietnam, seeking “a comprehensive strategic partnership” with the country. In response to the deal, Seoul said it was considering arms supply to Kyiv.

Moscow “will… (make) decisions which are unlikely to please the current leadership of South Korea” if Seoul decides to send arms to Ukraine, said Putin.

He also warned that Moscow is planning to arm Pyongyang if the US and its allies continue supplying Ukraine with weapons.

“Those who supply these weapons believe that they are not at war with us. I said, including in Pyongyang, that we then reserve the right to supply weapons to other regions of the world,” said the Russian leader.

The treaty could have significant implications for the world and the Korean Peninsula itself, said US officials.

The tensions at the borders have become even more tense as North Korean troops “briefly crossed” Southern Korean border and retreated after the South fired warning shots, according to Seoul authorities. It marks the third such incident in less than three weeks.

Cooperation between two dictatorships could potentially lead to a conflict between Seoul and Pyongyang, which could decrease Ukraine’s support, as it happened after Hamas attacked Israel in 2023.

Read more:

