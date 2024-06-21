Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Interior Minister: Ukraine in talks with EU on return of draft-age men who illegally crossed the border

Dozens of Ukrainian men attempt to illegally leave the country daily, with about 15% using forged documents at checkpoints, according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
byMaria Tril
21/06/2024
2 minute read
ukraine counterattacks near vovchansk russia continues attacks chasiv yar ukrainian soldiers move frontline
Ukrainian soldiers on the move at the frontline. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Interior Minister: Ukraine in talks with EU on return of draft-age men who illegally crossed the border

Ukraine negotiates with European Union countries regarding the potential return of Ukrainian men of conscription age who illegally crossed the border, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said in an interview with Radio Liberty.

“We are conducting consultations with our colleagues from the European Union. These negotiations will continue – about the possible return of our citizens if they illegally crossed the border,” he said.

Klymenko clarified that each EU country acts according to the laws and rules of the European Commission.

The minister explained that while EU representatives are not currently inclined to return Ukrainian men en masse, discussions are ongoing. He also disclosed that dozens of men attempt to leave the country illegally every day to avoid mobilization.

“This is quite a large percentage – about 15% of our citizens. Those who want to swim across the river Tysa, cross mountains, and those who try to pass through checkpoints with forged documents,” Klymenko reported.

Under martial law, men aged 18 to 60 are restricted from leaving Ukraine. On 18 May, a new mobilization law came into force, strengthening mobilization measures. The Cabinet of Ministers recently approved a package of resolutions establishing procedures for mobilization and military registration.

According to a Cabinet decree, men of conscription age who left the country and resided abroad must register for military service by 17 June. Those who did not update their data may face restrictions on consular services.

From 1 September, the government allowed men of conscription age to leave Ukraine for work trips lasting up to 7 days, with a guarantee deposit of 200,000 hryvnias required.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!