Russo-Ukrainian war, day 835: France and Netherlands to boost Ukraine’s arsenal with jets and infantry vehicles

Ukraine “radically changes” tactics with Western greenlight to strike Russia. Ukrainian forces have started striking Russian military targets in the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, using Western weapons after the US and NATO allies permitted attacks on Russian territory.

The West’s fear of escalation is Russia’s greatest weapon. Nothing has contributed to the escalation of Russia’s wars more than the Western fear of angering Russia

Military

Spokesperson Ukrainian army: Russia regrouping in Kharkiv Oblast, punishing deserters. According to the spokesperson, the main task of the Ukrainian Defense Forces is to ”hold back the enemy, inflict maximum losses on them and gradually move forward to liberate Ukrainian territories.”

Russian overnight attack injures two women in Nikopol, causes fire at enterprise in Kyiv Oblast. Ukraine’s air defense shot down 48 out of 53 Shahed drones and five out of five Russian Kh-101/Kh-555 missiles launched from various locations in Russia and occupied Crimea.

As of 07 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 516080 (+1080)

Tanks: 7834 (+6)

APV: 15096 (+20)

Artillery systems: 13497 (+64)

MLRS: 1095

Anti-aircraft systems: 833 (+2)

Aircraft: 357

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 10886 (+40)

Cruise missiles : 2270

Warships/boats: 28 (+1)

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18416 (+56)

Intelligence and technology

Macron and Zelenskyy sign agreements, announce coalition for military instructors and provide details on Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets. The two presidents signed agreements on assistance and provided details on the transfer of French Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets, in addition to announcing a coalition of countries interested in sending military instructors to Ukraine.

Bloomberg: Germany weighs sending Ukraine fourth Patriot air-defense system. Germany is considering sending a fourth Patriot system to Ukraine. This would come on top of the three that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has pledged already.

The Netherlands to invest 400 million euros to produce infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine. Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren revealed that this production will predominantly take place on Dutch soil, marking a significant boost for the nation’s defense industry.

French-German arms manufacturer Caesar to establish its maintenance plant in Ukraine. Ukraine will soon domestically produce 155mm ammunition under a new contract formalized between The French-German consortium KNDS and the Ukrainian company ENMEK during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to Paris.

ISW: Putin’s slip reveals Russian casualties, force generation challenge. Putin’s inadvertent admission about Russian casualties in Ukraine aligns with lower estimates from Ukrainian sources, suggesting Russia’s losses may be outpacing its ability to generate new forces.

International

Hungary is only EU member opposing Ukraine’s accession to bloc, says Ukrainian official. Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, head of the Parliament Committee on Ukraine’s Integration into the EU, stated that time is crucial for Ukraine’s EU accession.

Switzerland to give Ukraine almost 65 million USD for digitalisation and e-governance. With the allocated money, Switzerland’s goal is to promote democratic reforms in Ukraine through digitalisation and at the same time increase the transparency of state-provided services.

Politico: Ukraine expects Patriot systems, membership progress at NATO summit in July. According to Politico, aid to Ukraine will be a priority, along with defense production and defense budget targets, when NATO allies gather in Washington next month.

FT: Brussels says Ukraine meets criteria for EU accession talks. The European Commission has recommended accession talks with Ukraine this month, according to people familiar with the matter.

AP: Russian warships, including nuclear sub, will arrive in Havana next week. Citing “historically friendly relations,” Cuba said it will host Russian naval vessels, including a nuclear submarine, in Havana harbor next week.

Biden pledges new $225 mn Ukraine aid on D-Day anniversary. Package reportedly includes HIMARS ammo & artillery rounds that could strike threats inside Russia near Kharkiv, per officials. Biden vows US “will not walk away” from defending Ukraine

NATO, Finland see no “immediate threat” from Russia. NATO’s chief rejected claims of an urgent danger from Russia, saying Moscow is preoccupied with its war in Ukraine; Finland’s president concurred with NATO chief.

Humanitarian and social impact

France, US, UK confirm Russia uses chemical weapons on Ukraine’s front lines. Ukraine’s allies vowed specialized training support amid Russia’s escalating chemical and nuclear threats,.

UN reports highest monthly civilian casualties rate in Ukraine for May 2024. The surge occurred primarily due to brutal offensives in Kharkiv Oblast.

Three children, including 8-year-old, returned from Russian occupation. Kherson Governor says 3 kids returned safely thanks to Save Ukraine organisation efforts. Over 359 children reunited with families so far despite Russian obstacles.

Kremlin-appointed head allows export of 34K tonnes of Ukrainian grain worth $ 6,7 mn from occupied Kherson Oblast – investigation shows. Leaked documents reveal how Russian companies were granted approval by Kremlin-appointed officials to export Ukrainian agricultural products from the occupied Kherson region with reduced or zero export duties.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine charges Russian general with ordering Kakhovka dam blast. A top Russian general faces criminal charges in Ukraine for his involvement in the Kakhovka dam explosion, which caused widespread destruction and loss of life.

Human rights groups urge ICC to investigate leading Russian propagandists for hate crimes. Citing over 300 instances of hate speech, human rights defenders have submitted evidence to the International Criminal Court alleging that five Russian propagandists are responsible for crimes against humanity during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Taiwan banned exports to Russia and Belarus of an important component for shells. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economy has decided to extend sanctions against Russia and Belarus, banning exports to these countries of nitrocellulose, an important component for the production of shells.

