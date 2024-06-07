Three children, including 8-year-old, returned from Russian occupation

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Produkin said that three more children, including an 8-year-old boy, have been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

“The boy is already safe with his parents. Medical workers and psychologists are working with the family,” Prokudyn said.

According to the official, the charitable organization Save Ukraine assisted in facilitating the return. Over the course of its activities, the team has succeeded in returning about 359 Ukrainian children to their homes

The charity reports that their team managed to return three children from the occupied territories, one of whom was deprived of parental care.

According to the organization, the latest operation to rescue the young Ukrainians was challenging due to “the thorough document checks conducted by the Russians at every checkpoint.”

“Even such moments are not an obstacle. All these difficulties are undoubtedly worth the children’s smiles that appear every time the rescued children see our native blue and yellow flag,” they said.

On 2 June, five students from the Novopetrivska Special Boarding School were returned to the Mykolaiv Oblast, as the Russian military had forcibly deported them to Krasnodar Krai in 2022.

