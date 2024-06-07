Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Three children, including 8-year-old, returned from Russian occupation

Kherson Governor says 3 kids returned safely thanks to Save Ukraine organisation efforts. Over 359 children reunited with families so far despite Russian obstacles.
byMaria Tril
07/06/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian children
Ukraine returned 11 children from Russia and Russia-occupated territories of Ukraine. Credit: Dmytro Lubinets/TG
Three children, including 8-year-old, returned from Russian occupation

Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Produkin said that three more children, including an 8-year-old boy, have been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

“The boy is already safe with his parents. Medical workers and psychologists are working with the family,” Prokudyn said.

According to the official, the charitable organization Save Ukraine assisted in facilitating the return. Over the course of its activities, the team has succeeded in returning about 359 Ukrainian children to their homes

The charity reports that their team managed to return three children from the occupied territories, one of whom was deprived of parental care.

According to the organization, the latest operation to rescue the young Ukrainians was challenging due to “the thorough document checks conducted by the Russians at every checkpoint.”

“Even such moments are not an obstacle. All these difficulties are undoubtedly worth the children’s smiles that appear every time the rescued children see our native blue and yellow flag,” they said.

On 2 June, five students from the Novopetrivska Special Boarding School were returned to the Mykolaiv Oblast, as the Russian military had forcibly deported them to Krasnodar Krai in 2022.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts