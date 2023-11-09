Russo-Ukrainian war, day 623: Railway sabotage in Russia challenges military logistics

Exclusive

Weekly Frontline Update: Russia burns resources in Avdiivka, while Ukrainians expand bridgehead in Kherson Oblast. Russia continued to throw more troops into the Avdiivka meat grinder on the eastern front, while Ukraine began moving armored vehicles across the Dnipro River in the south, less than 90 kilometers from Crimea.

Russia about to conscript teen it kidnapped from Ukraine. First, Russia kidnapped Bogdan Ermokhin from occupied Mariupol, then forcefully adopted him. In two weeks, it will likely send him to the Army as Russia scrambles to assemble manpower to keep invading Ukraine.

Military

UK intel: Railway sabotage challenges Russian military’s supply chain logistics. Anti-war activists’ persistent railway sabotage in Russia poses a challenge for authorities and impacts military logistics, with over 76 cases reaching court and 137 young individuals prosecuted by October 2023, as per UK intelligence.

Ukraine’s spy agency says it eliminated Russia’s “LNR colonel” Filiponenko in occupied Luhansk (updated). Quisling official Colonel Mikhail Filiponenko of the “Luhansk People’s Republic” has allegedly been killed in a car explosion in occupied Luhansk, Russian sources report.

Intelligence and technology

Zelenskyy claims additional NASAMS air defense systems on combat duty in Ukraine. On 7 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine received additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense systems from its allies.

International

UK imposes sanctions on companies that help Russia finance war on Ukraine. UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has announced new sanctions against individuals and entities operating in and supporting Russia’s gold, oil, and strategic sectors.

Reuters: New Slovak government rejects military assistance package for Ukraine￼. Slovakia’s new government rejected a previously drafted military aid plan for Ukraine after a pledge of Prime Minister Robert Fico to halt assistance to Kyiv, Reuters reported.

US transportation chief makes surprise visit to Kyiv, names new American infrastructure adviser for Ukraine. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a new American infrastructure adviser for Ukraine during a working visit to Kyiv.

US Congress approves bill on transfer of Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine. The House Committee on Foreign Affairs of the US Congress has approved a bill on using confiscated Russian assets to aid Ukraine, UkrInform writes.

Blinken says US to continue providing aid for Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has affirmed US steadfast support for Ukraine amid Russia’s ongoing invasion, outlining a clear strategy for providing assistance for the country.

G7 affirms steadfast Ukraine backing, acknowledging Russia’s long war preparedness. Meeting in Japan, G7 foreign ministers pledged continued economic and military backing for Ukraine, even as they acknowledged Russia is prepared for a protracted war.

UK sanctions oil and gold networks “propping up Russia’s war economy”. Britain imposes sanctions on Russian oligarchs, businesses, and international networks aiding Russia’s oil and gold industries, which play a significant role in financing the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Breaking: EU recommends opening talks with Ukraine on accession to bloc. EU officials recommend Ukraine start membership talks amid Russian invasion challenges; Zelenskyy supports the “right step.” Concurrently, the EU proposes similar measures for Moldova and candidate status to Georgia.

Zelenskyy says Kyiv evacuated first 43 Ukrainians from Gaza. President Zelenskyy announces the evacuation of 43 Ukrainians from Gaza, with assistance provided in Egypt. Evacuation efforts continue as more citizens seek safety amidst the Israel-Hamas war, with 358 Ukrainians expressing their willingness to leave Gaza.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russia targets a civilian ship flying flag of Liberia in Black Sea. Ukraine’s Operational Command South said that Russia fired a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at a civilian ship entering a port in the Black Sea in Odesa Oblast, injuring crew members and killing a harbor pilot.

Sumy Oblast firefighters came under Russian fire while eliminating aftermath of earlier attack. Russian shelling in Sumy Oblast’s Shostka district led to a fire on 7 November. Ukraine’s SES firefighters arrived to eliminate the aftermath but came under repeated attack during their efforts.

Political and legal developments

Activist hands ICC alleged evidence of Lukashenka’s involvement in Russia’s Ukraine children abductions. Exiled Belarus activist presents ICC dossier revealing Belarus ruler Lukashenka’s complicity in illegally deporting Ukrainian children to Belarus, incorporating insider insights.

As of 08 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 307640 (+780) Tanks: 5301 (+8) APV: 9996 (+22) Artillery systems: 7439 (+29) MLRS: 872 (+3) Anti-aircraft systems: 572 (+2) Aircraft: 322 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 5567 (+10) Cruise missiles: 1556 Warships/boats: 20 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9814 (+47)

