Breaking: EU recommends opening talks with Ukraine on accession to bloc

On 8 November, top EU officials recommended that Ukraine be invited to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions, taking Kyiv a step closer to its major strategic goal even amid the ongoing Russia’s invasion, Reuters reported.

“The Commission recommends that the (EU) Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine,” said the European Commission.

Despite the ongoing war, Ukraine demonstrated resolve in making substantial progress in creating a powerful reform dynamic.



We recommend that the @EUCouncil opens accession negotiations with Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/OtF9CrEZTU — European Commission (@EU_Commission) November 8, 2023

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the European Commission’s recommendation to open formal membership talks with Ukraine was the “right step” for Ukraine and the EU.

I welcome today’s recommendation by the European Commission to open EU accession negotiations with Ukraine.



This is a strong and historic step that paves the way to a stronger EU with Ukraine as its member.



I thank the EU and personally @vonderleyen for supporting Ukraine on… pic.twitter.com/7py1imxCRT — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 8, 2023

The EU’s executive arm also proposed formal talks with Moldova and candidate status for Georgia.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has an ambitious plan to be fully ready for EU accession within two years.

A national poll conducted in July showed that if a referendum on Ukraine’s membership in the EU was held, 85% of Ukrainians living in Ukraine and 83% of those living abroad would support Ukraine’s membership in the EU.

