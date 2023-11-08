Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Breaking: EU recommends opening talks with Ukraine on accession to bloc

EU officials recommend Ukraine start membership talks amid Russian invasion challenges; Zelenskyy supports the “right step.” Concurrently, the EU proposes similar measures for Moldova and candidate status to Georgia.
byYuri Zoria
08/11/2023
1 minute read
Ukraine, EU flags on Kyiv’s central street Khreshchatyk. Credit: giz.de
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 8 November, top EU officials recommended that Ukraine be invited to begin membership talks as soon as it meets final conditions, taking Kyiv a step closer to its major strategic goal even amid the ongoing Russia’s invasion, Reuters reported.

“The Commission recommends that the (EU) Council opens accession negotiations with Ukraine,” said the European Commission.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the European Commission’s recommendation to open formal membership talks with Ukraine was the “right step” for Ukraine and the EU.

The EU’s executive arm also proposed formal talks with Moldova and candidate status for Georgia.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has an ambitious plan to be fully ready for EU accession within two years.

A national poll conducted in July showed that if a referendum on Ukraine’s membership in the EU was held, 85% of Ukrainians living in Ukraine and 83% of those living abroad would support Ukraine’s membership in the EU.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts