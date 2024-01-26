Russo-Ukrainian war, day 701: Ukraine strikes Russian Black Sea port oil refinery

Exclusive

Inside Ukraine’s underground FPV drone factories racing to stay ahead of Russia. While Ukraine created the first FPV combat drones, Russia copied and now produces 6 times more – making innovation a race against time.

Whitewashing Putin: how one reporter muddies Austrian views on Ukraine. When an ORF segment aired Russian disinformation about Ukraine, it spotlighted the pro-Moscow bias of its veteran correspondent Christian Wehrschütz.

Military

Ukrainian reconnaissance officer Oleh Babii leads destruction of Russian bombers in 2023. In the summer of 2023, Lieutenant Colonel Oleh Babii infiltrated Russian territory, covering over 600 km on foot to destroy the enemy’s Tu-22M3 aircraft used by the Russian army to strike Ukraine.

Ukrainian, Polish military chiefs discuss training, combat experience exchange. Ukrainian Commander Zaluzhnyi and Polish General Kukuła conferred via call about the frontline situation, associated security risks, and possibilities for enhanced military cooperation.

Russia’s Black Sea port oil refinery engulfed in flames after another drone raid. The attack was Ukraine’s Security Service’s special operation to disrupt Russia’s logistics; the agency promises Russia “many surprises ahead,” according to Suspilne.

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine Air Force: More to be done before Ukraine deploys F-16 fighter jets￼. International partners are ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 jets, yet Ukraine still continues to prepare infrastructure and train personnel for their deployment, according to Ukraine’s Air Force.

Bellingcat’s investigator uncovers special Russian kill team sabotage plots across Europe. Investigator Christo Grozev pieces together how a Russian intel unit targeted Zelenskyy in 2022, with their commander now planning to replace Prigozhin.

Denmark provides $13.2 million to enhance Ukraine cyber capabilities against Russia. Denmark unveils a $13.2 million cyber defense aid package for Ukraine, providing vital support for Kyiv’s cyber capabilities against Russian attacks in modern war.

International

Media: Ukraine aid deal on rocks after Trump’s comments￼. The fate of a bipartisan border deal that Senate Republicans demanded to fund Ukraine aid appeared dimmer this week after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged to Republicans that Donald Trump’s opposition to the deal has complicated its future, The Washington Post has reported.

Scholz: Berlin, Kyiv close to agreeing on security assurances. German Chancellor Scholz stated that Germany and Ukraine are nearing completion of a security pact designed to provide assurances for Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine returns four abducted children from Russian captivity. So far, Ukraine has returned over 500 children illegally deported to Russia amid official estimates of 20,000 minors being forcibly taken in total.

Zelenskyy calls for international probe into Russian military IL-76 crash. Russia accuses Ukraine of shooting down its military transport plane IL-76. It says there were 65 Ukrainian POWs on board.

Political and legal developments

Massive cyber attack hits Ukrainian e-services. On 25 January, cyberattacks targeted Ukrainian e-services, including national gas supplier Naftogaz, postal service Ukrposhta, and the Shliakh border crossing system.

New developments

Reuters: Ukraine to start building four nuclear reactors in 2024. Ukraine expects to start building four new nuclear power reactors in 2023 as the country seeks to compensate for lost energy capacity due to the war with Russia, said Energy Minister German Halushchenko, Reuters has reported.

As of 25 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 379610 (+950) Tanks: 6257 (+30) APV: 11621 (+42) Artillery systems: 9067 (+59) MLRS: 972 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 660 (+1) Aircraft: 331 Helicopters: 324 UAV: 7033 (+35) Cruise missiles: 1844 (+2) Warships/boats: 23 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 12044 (+39)

