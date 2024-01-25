Scholz: Berlin, Kyiv close to agreeing on security assurances

At a joint press conference with Slovak PM Robert Fico in Berlin on 24 January, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that Germany and Ukraine are nearing an agreement on security assurances, according to Ukrinform.

On 12 January in Kyiv, Ukraine, and the UK signed a bilateral agreement focusing on military cooperation and security guarantees for Ukraine in the event of another Russian attack. Ukraine was also engaging in negotiations for similar agreements with over a dozen countries, including the US, Canada, and France.

Scholz mentioned his intensive discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, including a call earlier that day, and anticipated future talks. A key topic in their recent conversation was the “security partnership,” which both nations are actively developing.