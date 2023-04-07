Ukraine resumes electricity exports to the EU and Moldova — Ministry

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, signed an executive document that allows restoring electricity exports given the available surplus of generating capacity. After its winter attempts to destroy the Ukrainian energy system, Russia went out of missiles and the scale of attacks declined. In turn, the Ukrainian energy system, which could provide electricity only during 8-16 hours by schedule in winter, has stabilized.

“The Ukrainian energy system has been operating for almost two months without consumer restrictions, with a reserve of capacity. We achieved this result thanks to the titanic work of power engineers, our international partners, who helped restore the system. The most difficult winter has passed. The next step is the opening of electricity export, which will allow us to attract additional financial resources for the necessary reconstruction of the destroyed and damaged energy infrastructure,” Herman Halushchenko said.

The capacity for export allowed by the European network of transmission system operators ENTSO-E is 400 MW. However, actual export volumes may fluctuate depending on the time of day and market conditions.

Halushchenko emphasized that the provision of electricity to Ukrainian consumers is a priority.

“Providing electricity to our consumers is an absolute priority. Therefore, the export of electricity may be terminated in the event of a change in the situation,” Herman Galushchenko said.

According to the minister, the increase in generation and the opening of exports is the response of Ukrainian energy companies to Russian shelling and attempts to destroy the energy system.

Ukraine exported electricity to Moldova and EU countries from June to October 2022. During this period, 2.6 billion KWh were exported. 2.8 billion hryvnias were paid from the profits received by exporters to support the preferential price for the Ukrainian population.