US transportation chief makes surprise visit to Kyiv, names new American infrastructure adviser for Ukraine

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a new American infrastructure adviser for Ukraine during a working visit to Kyiv.

Robert Mariner, who has performed engineering work for the US Air Force and US Navy and has decades of transportation project experience, will serve as Transportation Advisor to Ukraine.

“This advisor will be in Kyiv to provide technical assistance on project delivery as part of the country’s rebuilding efforts. It’s one of countless ways the US continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for the long haul and ensure its connection to the world,” Buttigieg said on X.

This advisor will be in Kyiv to provide technical assistance on project delivery as part of the country’s rebuilding efforts.



It’s one of countless ways the U.S. continues to stand with the people of Ukraine for the long haul and ensure its connection to the world. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) November 8, 2023

During the visit to Kyiv, the official had a meeting with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy focused on coordinating joint actions to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and develop transportation capabilities to export Ukrainian products to international markets.

In particular, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Ukrainian president discussed the development of an alternative humanitarian route in the Black Sea, military support from the US to protect this corridor from Russian attacks, and joint production in the defense industry, according to the President’s Office.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine “is extremely interested in developing the railway transport network of Ukraine” important for enhancing the country’s cooperation with European states.

Read more: