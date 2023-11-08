Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

G7 affirms steadfast Ukraine backing, acknowledging Russia’s long war preparedness

Meeting in Japan, G7 foreign ministers pledged continued economic and military backing for Ukraine, even as they acknowledged Russia is prepared for a protracted war.
byYuri Zoria
08/11/2023
1 minute read
Flags of the G7 nations. Illustrative image: Anadolu Ajansı
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Meeting in Tokyo on 8 November, foreign ministers from the G7 bloc of the world’s leading economies vowed to continue providing staunch economic and military support to Ukraine, acknowledging that Russia is prepared for a long war, according to BBC.

The governments of the G7 nations – Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the US as well as EU representatives said that the Israel-Gaza war should not distract from support for Ukraine.

Acknowledging that Russia appears entrenched for a protracted war in Ukraine, G7 reiterated in a statement that its backing for Kyiv “will never waver” amid the ongoing Russian aggression.

Amid the declared unity,  there are growing concerns within Ukraine and among its allies about dwindling Western support as “fatigue” sets in. Despite urgent requests from Kyiv, further US funding remains stalled in Congress, while new Slovakian PM Robert Fico halted his country’s military aid for Ukraine upon coming to power.

Still, following the meeting, G7 foreign ministers, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stressed that the bloc stands “united in [its] condemnation of Russia’s war.” The G7 pledged to continue imposing severe sanctions on Moscow while supplying military and economic aid to Ukraine as the conflict continues.

