Russo-Ukrainian war, day 618: Russian mil HQ hit in Kherson Oblast; Ukraine “drone army” UAVs responsible for 35% of Russia tank losses

President Zelenskyy appoints a new Special Operations Forces chief. Ukraine’s “Army of Drones” UAVs account for over 35% of Russian tank losses in October. Netherlands pledges military aid worth over $530 million to Ukraine as the US announces $425 package. Neither side achieves a breakthrough in the Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukraine allegedly strikes Russian military headquarters in Kherson Oblast.

Exclusives

OSINT data: Russia’s assault on Avdiivka costliest since all-out war outset in terms of equipment losses. Geoconfirmed’s investigation confirmed Russia’s major equipment losses in the Avdiivka offensive —197-215 combat vehicles damaged or destroyed over three weeks. This is “by far the most costly Russian assault” since the start of the all-out war, the investigators said.

Military

President Zelenskyy appoints new Special Operations Forces chief. On 3 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had decided to dismiss Special Operations Forces Commander Viktor Khorenko from his post and replace him with Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk.

“Army of Drones” UAVs responsible for over 35% of Russian tank losses in October. From 2-30 October, the Ukrainian military, utilizing UAVs provided by the “Army of Drones” project, destroyed 175 Russian tanks, comprising a significant portion of the 473 total tanks destroyed during this period.

Netherlands to provide military aid worth over $ 530 mn to Ukraine. The support package includes artillery shells and ammunition for tanks, which will be provided over the next 8 months.

Neither side able to achieve breakthrough in Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukraine’s advance remains “relatively static” and a major Russian assault has floundered due to sturdy defences on both sides, according to the British intel

ISW: Ukraine allegedly strikes Russian military headquarters in Kherson Oblast. Russia’s air defences reportedly intercepted only half of the Ukrainian missiles that targeted the Dnepr Grouping’s headquarters at a recreation center near Strilkove, Kherson Oblast.

International

Moldova excludes pro-Russian party from local elections. The Pro-Russian Șansă Party in Moldova has been disqualified from participating in the November 5 local elections, the Moldovan PM said, as per local media.

Lithuania says it’s ready to support Ukraine’s energy sector. Lithuania reaffirms its readiness to assist Ukraine’s energy sector, driven by the critical need for energy stability and security in the face of the looming threat of Russian air attacks.

Google and 11 other int’l companies fully exit Russia in October. According to a recent report from the Kyiv School of Economics, the total number of international firms that have completely left Russia reached 296 last month.

US announces $425 million in military aid for Ukraine. The military aid package includes additional munitions for NASAMS air defenses, more HIMARS missiles, artillery rounds, anti-tank missiles, small arms ammunition, and other equipment.

Kuleba: Ukraine will have more weapons and ammunition to defend itself. During his trip to Europe, Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba also met with his Turkish and German counterparts to discuss developments in the Middle East and the security situation in the Black Sea region.

NYT: US House passes aid bill for Israel but not for Ukraine. The US House of Representatives backs $14.3 billion for Israel, while Senate aims to reject House’s bill and draft a counter-bill for Israel, Ukraine, Gaza aid, which may trigger aid delay, sparking a legislative standoff.

Humanitarian and social impact

EU to provide medical treatment for Ukrainians who suffered from Russia’s war. Ukraine has evacuated 19 of its citizens for specialized treatment and rehabilitation abroad, the Ministry of Health said.

Russia persecuted 202 Crimean Tatars since 2014 for “political reasons,” activists say. Since the Russian occupation of Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014, 301 individuals, including 202 Crimean Tatars have been persecuted by invaders for “political reasons,” the Crimean Tatar Resource Center wrote on Facebook.

Russia’s night attack damaged several dozen residential buildings, school, military facility. Overnight into 3 November, Russian troops launched four dozen drones and a guided missile across Ukraine, injuring at least 7 people, including a 10-year-old and 2-year-old child.

Death toll from Russia’s Nova Poshta missile strike rose to eight . The Kharkiv Oblast governor reported that there are 7 more victims in the hospital.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine FM Kuleba to Germans: “Support our fight, our victory will also be your victory”. Ukrainian FM Kuleba’s Berlin visit focuses on gaining support against Russia amid Middle East crisis, underlining continued Western political support.

DTEK energy company claims $ 267 million victory in The Hague against Russia over Crimea assets. DTEK Group prevails in The Hague case, securing a $267 million award from Russia for the confiscation of assets in occupied Crimea.

New developments

Hepatitis A cases in central Ukraine rose to 111, including 22 children. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in Vinnytsia Oblast due to a hepatitis A outbreak

As of 03 Nov 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Russian losses

Personnel: 303270 (+850)

Tanks: 5265 (+24)

APV: 9901 (+24)

Artillery systems: 7328 (+36)

MLRS: 854 (+4)

Anti-aircraft systems: 566

Aircraft: 322

Helicopters: 324

UAV: 5495 (+7)

Cruise missiles : 1551 (+2)

Warships/boats: 20

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 9691 (+33)

