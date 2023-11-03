US announces $425 million in military aid for Ukraine

The US will allocate new security assistance packages totaling $425 million to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s invasion, the US Department of Defense (DoD announced on 3 November.

The aid includes $125 million in equipment drawn from DoD inventories to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield requirements. It also allocates $300 million from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) to strengthen Ukraine’s long-term air defense capabilities, the department said.

“This security assistance package signals the United States’ continued commitment to support the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression,” the US government statement reads.

According to DoD, this is the 50th equipment package provided to Ukraine from US inventories since August 2021. The military aid package includes additional munitions for NASAMS air defenses, more HIMARS missiles, artillery rounds, anti-tank missiles, small arms ammunition, and other equipment.

The USAI funds will procure laser-guided munitions from industry to counter Russian drones, DoD said. Unlike drawdowns, USAI allows the purchasing of new capabilities tailored for Ukraine’s military.

DoD said this aid package utilizes the remaining USAI funds currently available for Ukraine. The administration continues urging Congress to approve additional Ukraine funding.

The US has committed over $18.6 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden Administration. Together with allies, over $35 billion has been pledged.

DoD said this aid underscores the US commitment to support Ukraine amid Russia’s “brutal war of choice.”

Read also: