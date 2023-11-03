Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Hepatitis A cases in central Ukraine rose to 111, including 22 children

Local authorities have declared a state of emergency in Vinnytsia Oblast due to a hepatitis A outbreak
byMaria Tril
03/11/2023
1 minute read
Illustrative photo. Credit: Visit Ukraine
Health officials confirmed 15 new cases of hepatitis A over the past day in Vinnytsia Oblast, Central Ukraine, Suspilne reported.

According to the media, the total number of infections is 111, including 22 children, since the outbreak began on 16 October. Six more patients are under medical observation awaiting test results, Deputy Health Director Tatyana Bondarenko said.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in Vinnytsia Oblast due to a hepatitis A outbreak. The outbreak has spread across five districts – Mogilev-Podolskyi, Khmilnyk, Kalynivka, Haisyn, and Koziatyn.

Officials are strengthening epidemiological measures throughout the oblast. At least four possible sources of infection have been identified, though authorities have not yet specified what they are.

Epidemiologists are actively inspecting markets, food production facilities, dairy producers, water supply systems, and drinking water distribution companies in the city to contain the outbreak.

