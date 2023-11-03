President Zelenskyy appoints new Special Operations Forces chief

On 3 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had decided to dismiss Special Operations Forces Commander Viktor Khorenko from his post and replace him with Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk.

“I’ve conducted replacement in the command structure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and appointed Colonel Serhii Lupanchuk as the new commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He is an experienced officer – a combat officer, a competent commander, and a person who can bring greater strength to our Special Operations Forces. We are looking forward to new results,” said the president.

The Special Operations Forces is a part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that conducts reconnaissance, intelligence, and psychological operations.

Former Commander of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine Viktor Khorenko will continue to carry out special tasks in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, added Zelenskyy.