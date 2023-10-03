Russo-Ukrainian war, day 586: Ukrainian strike disrupts Russian missile production, EU ministers meet in Kyiv

Exclusive

No, Elon Musk. Ukraine aid is the ultimate investment. Ukraine has destroyed half of Russia’s combat power with 5% of the US defense budget, and the tech magnate has reaped profits from the process. So, what’s up with Elon Musk’s tweets on Ukraine?

Military

Ukraine intel confirms Ukrainian drone attack on Russian aircraft factory. On 1 October, several explosive drones hit an aircraft factory in the western Russian city of Smolensk. A Ukrainian spy agency confirms the strike and says it has disrupted the production of Kh-59 cruise missiles.

Frontline report: Ukrainians cross railway line near Klishchiivka, look to cut off Bakhmut supply road. Ukrainians broke through Russian railway defenses near Klishchiivka, advancing significantly. Drones targeted vehicles in Bakhmut, forcing road nets, as Ukraine aims to cut supply lines around Opytne south of Donetsk’s Bakhmut.

British intel: Russia’s naval aviation emphasizing patrols for Russian Black Sea Fleet. The British Defense Ministry says Russia’s Naval Aviation has assumed a key role in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet operations as Russia struggles with Ukrainian threats to the Fleet.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine receives first set of repaired Leopard tanks from Poland. “While others make statements regarding the future, we, in agreement with the Ukrainian side, are taking action. The first Leopard tanks expressly refurbished at Bumar-Labędy have been received by the Ukrainian side,” PGZ said.

Denmark to contribute $14 mn to EU ammo order for Ukraine￼. Denmark provides $14M towards an EU order of artillery ammunition to replenish depleted Western stocks for Ukraine.

Germany expands military aid package to Ukraine with more SatCom terminals, ammunition. Germany has announced a further expansion of its military aid to Ukraine with additional 40mm ammunition and Satellite Communications terminals.

International

EU FMs meet in Kyiv to consider Zelenskyy’s peace plan and show solidarity with Ukraine. In a powerful display of solidarity, top EU diplomats convene in Kyiv for an informal meeting, the first ever outside the EU, to discuss backing Ukraine’s peace plan and preparations for an upcoming peace summit.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia shells Kherson, killing one, injuring six, including two children. Russian troops repeatedly shelled residential areas of Kherson, damaging apartment buildings, educational institutions, civilian infrastructure, and a church.

Ukraine to build underground school in Kharkiv. The school will become a bomb shelter, allowing children to continue safe full-time education even during Russian air raids.

Political and Legal Developments

Sanctions pause aids Russia’s aggression, Zelenskyy says. The president stressed that sanctions pressure on Russia is obviously insufficient, evidenced by the growing number of Russian drone and missile strikes.

Bulgaria bans entry of Russian cars after similar bans in six other EU countries. A Bulgarian border police chief says the ban on entry of Russian-plated cars will be effective by the end of the day on 2 October.

New Developments

ISW: Russia seeks to disrupt Western support for Ukraine via disinformation. Despite the UK denying plans to send military instructors to Ukraine after earlier comments, Moscow insists the Western support for Ukraine escalates the.

German FM urges “winter protection plan” for Ukraine. “We saw last winter the brutal way in which the Russian president wages this war, with targeted attacks on critical infrastructure such as power plants,” The German FM says, calling for a “winter protection plan” for Ukraine.

