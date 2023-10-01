Russo-Ukrainian war, day 584. Double agent helps Ukraine score intel wins; new alliance with global defense companies

Exclusive

Military

Frontline report: Ukrainians adapt village battle tactics as Russians step up air strikes. Russia claimed a key Ukrainian mechanized brigade was exhausted and withdrawn from a village offensive, but the unit swiftly disproved that, showing footage of their ongoing push.

Russian air attack targets Vinnytsia Oblast infrastructure as Ukraine downs 30/40 drones. Ukrainian air defense downed 20 drones in Vinnytsia Oblast, six in Odesa Oblast, and four in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Double-agent Russian officer facilitates 11 surrenders in Ukraine’s Intel Operation. “As a result of the special operation ‘Barynia,’ Lt. Danila Alfyorov, a contract serviceman of the Russian Federation, went over to the Ukrainian side,” GUR spokesman Andrii Yusov said

As of 30 Sep 2023, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 278130 (+470) Tanks: 4691 (+4) APV: 8984 (+12) Artillery systems: 6447 (+38) MLRS: 796 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 537 (+1) Aircraft: 315 Helicopters: 316 Warships/boats: 20 UAV: 5006 (+15) Cruise missiles: 1529 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 8854 (+18) Special equipment: 932 (+2)



Intelligence and Technology

Türkiye’s drone company Baykar invests $100 million in defense projects in Ukraine. Türkiye’s drone company Baykar which delivered 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine in 2022 and received vast support among Ukrainians, has announced it has invested $100 million in three defense projects in Ukraine.

Ukraine to receive crowdfunded demining vehicle from Slovakia. The Božena-5 is a remote-controlled tracked vehicle designed to destroy anti-personnel and anti-tank mines. It can withstand blasts equivalent to 9kg of TNT.

ISW: FSB seeks to expand digital surveillance powers in Russia. The FSB’s efforts “are likely part of an attempt to strengthen surveillance measures over the Russian populace and populations in occupied Ukraine,” ISW said

Zelenskyy launches new alliance with global defense companies. A new initiative aims to jointly build defense capabilities against aggression and localize foreign weapons production on Ukraine’s soil; so far, 38 companies from 19 countries joined the Defense Industries Alliance.

British intel: Kremlin turns to Wagner mercenary veterans to bolster war effort. Putin’s meeting with Troshev, who contributed to the Wagner’s insurrection in June, and Yevkurov, pictured touring African states, indicates Russia continues utilization of Wagner veterans as they can “demonstrate their loyalty to the state and maintain involvement in the Global South.”

International

UN to send $123 mln in aid to Ukraine. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has allocated $123 million to help 900,000 Ukrainians through the fall and the winter of 2023-2024 amid Russia’s missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine removes Hungarian OTP bank from sanctions list, hoping to get military aid unblocked. The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption’s decision aims to break Hungary’s blockade of EU military aid for Ukraine, which is around $530 million.

Deputy Minister of National Defense of Lithuania calls on NATO to continue supporting Ukraine to strengthen Alliance. On 30 September, during the 1st Defence Industries Forum in Ukraine, Deputy Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Monika Tučkutė said, “Ukraine is the best example of how and where new technologies can be used, how they can develop, and how we can combat the enemy.”

Bulgaria bans Ukrainian sunflower imports until November. Citing concerns from domestic farmers and processors, Bulgarian ministry and the Farmers’ Initiative Committee signed a two-month memorandum halting Ukrainian sunflower imports.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russia has destroyed over 220 libraries in Ukraine, says ombudsman. Since February 2022, Russian troops have destroyed over 220 libraries in Ukraine and damaged 400 library facilities, Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said on All-Ukrainian Day of Libraries, according to UkrInform.

Joint mission returns two Ukrainian soldiers from Russian-occupied territory. Two servicemen from Ukraine’s airborne assault troops were injured and cut off from Ukrainian lines early in Russia’s full-scale invasion.

Russia kills 1726 Ukrainians in Donetsk Oblast since February 2022. On 29 September, Russian troops targeted Donetsk Oblast, injuring seven people, said Acting Head of Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz.

New Developments

Zelenskyy pays tribute to Ukrainian soldiers who are liberating Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown his support for soldiers who are currently fighting in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, recognizing their dedication and bravery.

