UN to send $123 mln in aid to Ukraine

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has allocated $123 million to help 900,000 Ukrainians through the fall and the winter of 2023-2024 amid Russia’s missile and drone attacks.

According to the UNHCR report, some 450,000 Ukrainians will receive aid in cash for winter energy needs, while 15,750 people to be reached with housing and insulation support. In addition, the UNHCR will send rapid thermal kits for 3,000 households living in homes with poor insulation and 938 solid fuel heaters to be installed in rural homes.

Moreover, some 250,000 Ukrainians will be provided with winterized non-food items, including high thermal blankets, kitchen sets, mattresses, sleeping bags, solar lamps, thermos flasks, and towels. Winter jackets and boots will be provided to 62,250 people.

The organization also plans to send generators to support 104,000 people.