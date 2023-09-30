Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

UN to send $123 mln in aid to Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
30/09/2023
1 minute read
Children sheltering in Kharkiv metro, 22 March, 2022. Photo: Wojciech Grzedzinski
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has allocated $123 million to help 900,000 Ukrainians through the fall and the winter of 2023-2024 amid Russia’s missile and drone attacks.

According to the UNHCR report, some 450,000 Ukrainians will receive aid in cash for winter energy needs, while 15,750 people to be reached with housing and insulation support. In addition, the UNHCR will send rapid thermal kits for 3,000 households living in homes with poor insulation and 938 solid fuel heaters to be installed in rural homes.

Moreover, some 250,000 Ukrainians will be provided with winterized non-food items, including high thermal blankets, kitchen sets, mattresses, sleeping bags, solar lamps, thermos flasks, and towels. Winter jackets and boots will be provided to 62,250 people.

The organization also plans to send generators to support 104,000 people.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts