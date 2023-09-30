Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian air attack targets Vinnytsia Oblast infrastructure as Ukraine downs 30/40 drones

Ukrainian air defense downed 20 drones in Vinnytsia Oblast, six in Odesa Oblast, and four in Mykolaiv Oblast.
byIryna Voichuk
30/09/2023
Shahed-136
An Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone. Screenshot from video
Ukrainian air defense repelled a massive Russian drone attack on the night of 30 September, downing 30 of 40 drones, Ukrainian Air Force reported.

According to the Air Force, Russian troops launched 40 Shahed-136/131 drones toward Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian air defense shot down 20 drones in Vinnytsia Oblast, six in Odesa Oblast, and four in Mykolaiv Oblast, Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said.

Serhii Borzov, head of Vinnytsia Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russian air attack targeted an infrastructure facility in Kalynivka Hromada of Vinnytsia Oblast, causing a fire.

Borzov did not provide more details and specified that there were no casualties.

To protect the civilian population from the spread of the fire, preparatory measures for evacuation were promptly taken. But with the fire localized, there is no need to evacuate the population. There was no information about casualties,” Borzov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ukrzaliznytsia railways have warned of delay of nine trains due to a nighttime attack by Russian drones.

The Russian troops launched two missiles on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 30 September, the City Council reported. One person was injured. The attack damaged a parking lot with 37 cars and a dormitory.

The aftermath of a Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on 30 September. Credit: Kramatorsk City Council

