The Latest

Switzerland tightens sanctions on Iran for supplying Russia with drones used against Ukraine

The Swiss government announced new sanctions against Iran in response to the country’s supplying of drones to Russia for use in its invasion of Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
29/09/2023
2 minute read
The remnants of the Iranian made Shahed-136 one-way attack drone at Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise. Photo: Wikipedia
In a statement published on 29 September, Switzerland’s Federal Council stated they are aligning sanctions with the European Union’s restrictive measures in connection with Iran’s supplies of drones to Russia.

These sanctions include a ban on the sale, supply, export, and transit of drone components to Iran. The measures also enable targeted financial and travel restrictions against specific people and organizations linked to Iran’s drone program.

“In view of Iran’s continued military support for Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, which is contrary to international law, and the fact that Russia is using Iranian-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to support the military aggression, the Federal Council decided on 29 September to impose further sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Federal Council has adopted the sanctions imposed by the EU on 20 July as part of its new framework for restrictive measures. The sale, supply, export and transit of components used for the manufacture and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) is now prohibited,” the statement reads.

Switzerland has been adopting the EU’s sanctions listings regarding the supply of Iranian UAVs to Russia since autumn 2022, the last time being on 16 August. 

Russia has been widely using Iranian-made attack drones to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

