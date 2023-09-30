Russia kills 1726 Ukrainians in Donetsk Oblast since February 2022

On 29 September, Russian troops targeted Donetsk Oblast, injuring seven people, said Acting Head of Regional Military Administration Ihor Moroz.

Since February 2022, the invaders have killed 1726 and injured 4185 people in the region. The number of casualties is not final, the officials say, because Ukraine has no access to the occupied cities of Mariupol and Volnovaha.

Earlier, Ukraine’s National Resistance Center said Russia planned to relocate 300,000 Russians to Mariupol.

At the same time, the occupation authorities in Donetsk Oblast are continuing to deport civilians from the region to Russia.