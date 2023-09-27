Russo-Ukrainian war, day 580. Ukraine moves missile production abroad, develops underwater drone

Exclusive

Weekly Frontline Update: Ukrainian attacks paralyze Russian army command. Last week, Ukraine eliminated top Russian military commanders and advanced on the southern front.

Genocidal graffiti: Russian soldiers’ inscriptions in Ukraine show it’s not just Putin’s war. Russian soldiers’ graffiti in Ukraine expose a genocidal worldview, brimming with the imperialism, chauvinism, and simply hatred of Russian propaganda.

Will NATO survive the war? Once the bedrock of European defense, NATO now confronts doubts about its future purpose and relevance after years of under-investment left it unready against Russian aggression.

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine entered key settlements of Novoprokopivka and Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Ukraine received US-made tanks Abrams, which would allow Ukrainian forces to strike Russian positions from a distance, softening defenses before infantry assaults.

ISW: Russia made no progress despite repeated attacks near Avdiivka, Marinka. Russian troops failed to capitalize on attacks along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast. While the Ukrainian military liberated around 2 km of territory near Bakhmut.

British intel: Russia’s battered Black Sea Fleet still a threat to Ukraine. A series of Ukrainian attacks severely damaged Black Sea Fleet and hindered Russia’s blockade capabilities. However, the fleet remains capable of missile strikes that continue to pose a threat to Ukraine, as per UK intel.

Media: Ukraine hits Russian HQ in occupied Kherson Oblast. According to the SBU source, eight Russian officers were killed, and seven were wounded.

Ukrainska Pravda: Ukraine’s SBU drone attack caused blackout in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. SBU’s special operations are “reaching a new level,” the SBU source said.

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine in talks to join NATO-standard armored vehicle production. The ASCOD platform features unique ballistic and mine protection systems, providing STANAG 4569 Level 4 ballistic protection (14.5mm armor-piercing shot) and Level 4a/4b mine protection (10kg explosive blast).

Ukraine moves missile production abroad after Russian strikes. Ukrainian domestic missiles have already proven themselves on the frontline, hitting Russian positions.

Ukraine develops a kamikaze underwater drone to hit Russian bridges and warships (VIDEO). Ukraine has tested a new underwater drone with a 1,000-kilometer range.

Russia prepares deportation of Horlivka residents to resettle military. Russian occupiers plan to evict residents of Horlivka’s Mykytivskyy district and replace residents with Russian troops under the propaganda claim of being “concerned for the population.”

International

Austrian National Council President leads delegation on visit to Ukraine. Wolfgang Sobotka has met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal, during his visit to Kyiv.

BBC: Russia aims to rejoin UN’s human rights council. In the disclosed position paper, Russia articulates its desire to promote a “cooperative” and “constructively mutually respectful dialogue” in the UN’s human rights council.

Humanitarian and social impact

Russian air attack injures two, hits Danube port infrastructure as Ukraine downs 26/38 “kamikaze” drones. Russia launched waves of drone and artillery strikes across southern Ukraine overnight, damaging key infrastructure, civilian buildings, ports, and vehicles. Two men injured, no deaths were reported at this time.

War crimes dossier to accuse Russia of using hunger as weapon in Ukraine. Details of Russia besieging cities, bombing bread lines, attacking agricultural infrastructure, and cutting off water supplies will all be included in the dossier.

UN: “Continuous evidence” of Russian forces committing war crimes in Ukraine. UN Human Rights Council has continuous evidence of Russian “unlawful attacks with explosive weapons, attacks harming civilians, torture, sexual and gender-based violence, and attacks on energy infrastructure” in Ukraine.

Reuters: Another cargo vessel sets off from Ukrainian Black Sea port amid Russian blockade. Another cargo vessel departs Ukrainian Black Sea port amid Russian blockade using a Ukraine-established temporary “humanitarian corridor” amid the ongoing Russian sea blockade.

Political and legal developments

Russian POW’s wife flees Russia for Ukraine in first such case. “There are no exchanges because of the Russian side. If I had seen that there were exchanges, I would not have come,” Iryna said

Ukraine must implement a list of reforms to receive aid package from US. Focused on transparency, the White House delineates reforms targeting Ukraine’s judiciary and anti-corruption bodies, steering it towards a closer embrace with Europe.

