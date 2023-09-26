Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Russian POW’s wife flees Russia for Ukraine in first such case

“There are no exchanges because of the Russian side. If I had seen that there were exchanges, I would not have come,” Iryna said
byIryna Voichuk
26/09/2023
Screenshot from the video
Iryna, the wife of Russian prisoner of war Yevgeniy, has become the first woman to enter Ukraine through the “Want to Live” project after fleeing from Russia, according to an interview published by journalist Volodymyr Zolkin.

Originally from Krasnoyarsk, Iryna arrived in Ukraine from Moldova, having first flown to Türkiye to obtain a Ukrainian visa, which she secured in just two days. She brought along two daughters, aged 7 and 10, from a previous marriage, without telling them or most acquaintances their destination.

“My actions go beyond the understanding of many people (in Russia). The lawyers I spoke to all told me it was dangerous. They advised me to request political asylum,” Iryna stated.

Yevgeniy was mobilized in September 2022 and captured in July 2023. After seeing her husband in Telegram channels, Iryna recorded an appeal with other wives that drew the attention of Russian security services, she said.

According to Iryna, she initially believed Russian propaganda but changed her mind after accessing alternative sources. She does not plan to return to Russia due to potential consequences, unlike Yevgeniy, who wishes to go back.

“There are no exchanges because of the Russian side. If I had seen that there were exchanges, I would not have come,” Iryna said

In a message to her husband, Iryna says, “I told you not to go… You are very lucky that you were captured. They are silencing us (in Russia). They say we need to sit and wait for an exchange, but there are no exchanges.

