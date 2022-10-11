International Criminal Court to investigate Russia’s strikes on Ukraine – Khan

The International Criminal Court will probe Russia’s massive missile attack across Ukrainian cities, Karim Khan, Chief Prosecutor for the International Criminal Court announced in an interview with CNN. He added that members of the ICC office were in the bunkers together with Ukrainian children, women, and men on October 10, when Russian forces targeted civilians and critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

“The law is going to ensure that there will be a day of reckoning in Ukraine and in other situations where any bully, any individual with a gun or with a missile, or with a capacity to inflict terror on the most vulnerable of our next generations will realize that the law is there,” Khan stressed.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attack