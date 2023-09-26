Media: Ukraine hits Russian HQ in occupied Kherson Oblast

Ukrainian forces struck a Russian command center in occupied Kherson Oblast on 18 September after receiving targeting intelligence from Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), Ukrainska Pravda reported, citing an SBU source, on 26 September.

Video obtained by Ukrainska Pravda shows the strike’s aftermath, with explosions and billowing smoke at the Russian position. According to the report, Ukrainian HIMARS rockets hit as Russian officers were holding their daily meeting, members of the 24th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 70th Motor Rifle Division. “The meeting ended early,” the source stated.

According to the SBU source, eight Russian officers were killed, and seven were wounded.

Skhemy investigators identified the potential strike location as an area near the village of Radensk, Radio Svoboda reported. The SBU source did not provide an exact location.

