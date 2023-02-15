Netherlands to provide Ukraine with ammo and spare parts for Leopard 2 tanks – De Telegraaf

The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with ammunition for the German-made battle tanks Leopard 2, the Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren told De Telegraaf.

The government of the Netherlands avoids making any statements about military aid for Ukraine. However, during a press conference at NATO headquarters, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius revealed that the Dutch contribution consists of 20,000 ammunition cartridges for Leopard 2 tanks, De Telegraaf reported.

Earlier this week, on 14 and 15 February, defense ministers of NATO countries from the so-called tank coalition discussed the aid to Ukraine. Due to budget cuts, the Netherlands no longer has its own tanks, but it does intend to contribute in other ways, according to De Telegraaf.

The Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren announced on Wednesday that the Netherlands will donate ammunition and spare parts for the main battle tanks Leopard 2 to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion.

“That is crucial. It does not make much sense to only supply a tank,” the Dutch Defense Minister told De Telegraaf. “We have to deliver a complete package. In addition to the training of Ukrainian soldiers, there is a need for ammunition and spare parts. The Netherlands will offer Ukraine ammunition and spare parts, and will help with training. Together we can deliver what Ukraine needs,” Kajsa Ollongren added.

