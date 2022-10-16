“We ask Chancellor Olaf Scholz to form a European tank alliance” to supply German tanks to Ukraine – Ukraine’s ex Ambassador to Germany

In his interview with Die Welt, former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrii Melnyk reiterated that Ukraine needs German tanks as soon as possible.

“We now need everything that can be delivered quickly as soon as possible: Leopard 2 and Marder tanks (Marder is the German armored infantry fighting vehicle, – Ed.), even more artillery, but also ammunition. That is the top priority. We ask Chancellor Olaf Scholz to form a European tank alliance. A dozen states have 2,000 Leopard 2 tanks. If each of these countries cedes about 10 percent of that to Ukraine, we can create a whole army of 200 or more tanks to liberate [Ukraine’s] occupied areas faster,” Melnyk said.

In early September, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the possibility of supplying German tanks to Ukraine, but Germany refused to supply its tanks.

So far, the US and Germany reject supplying their tanks to Ukraine.

