Scholz under pressure to supply tanks on Ukraine as Bundestag delays crucial vote

Latest news Ukraine

German chancellor Scholz is facing increasing pressure to ramp up heavy weapons supplies to Ukraine, Politico reports.

The Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union opposition block had requested a vote on a Bundestag motion that urges the government to “immediately” allow the export of German battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

“That would have been tantamount to a vote of no-confidence in Scholz’s Ukraine strategy, since the chancellor has repeatedly ruled out such deliveries as long as other Western allies don’t deliver similar heavy gear,” Politico writes.

Leading politicians from Scholz’s “traffic light” coalition have also demanded the delivery of German Leopard battle tanks and Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

However, after a debate, the majority of lawmakers voted to send the motion to the foreign affairs committee, which delays a plenary vote for several weeks.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags