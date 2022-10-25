Ukrainian law enforcement officers rescue 8-year-old Bohdan from Bakhmut, whose father and 7–month-pregnant mother were killed in Russian shelling. Their bodies lay on the street for several days, but it was impossible to remove them because of constant Russian attacks.

When Bohdan found out his family had died, he ran to his neighbor, took a bicycle, and went to the place of the deadly explosion.

Later, the officers helped the boy to pack his things and took him out of the dangerous area. Police dog, dachshund Rem, now helps Bohdan to cope with emotional pain while the boy waits for his aunt to take him to a new home.