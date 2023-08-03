ISW: Ukraine continues offensives in three sectors

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front and reportedly advanced near Bakhmut on August 2, ISW says.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations near Bakhmut and in the Berdiansk (Zaporizhzhia-Donetsk Oblast area) and Melitopol directions (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

Map: ISW

A Kremlin-affiliated milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces advanced north of Kurdyumivka in the Bakhmut area.

Russian sources (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10) claimed that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks on the Svatove-Kreminna line in the Lyman direction, near Staromayorske on the Donetsk-Zaporizhzhia Oblast border, and near Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Editorial:

Also, Ukrainian military bloggers claimed that Russian troops have withdrawn from Klishchiivka, a key village commanding heights south of Donetsk’s Bakhmut. However, the Ukrainian military did not officially confirm these reports so far.

