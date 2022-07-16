In open letter, company warns that Russia may be stealing its steel from Mariupol port, urges to check steel shipped from Russian cities, as chances are high it’s stolen from Ukraine – Censor.net
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Zaporizhstal steelworks calls upon partners, sea ports to not buy steel stolen by Russia
In open letter, company warns that Russia may be stealing its steel from Mariupol port, urges to check steel shipped from Russian cities, as chances are high it’s stolen from Ukraine – Censor.net
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine