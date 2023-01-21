Russian sabotage group tried to enter Ukraine in the Sumy Oblast again

According to the head of Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, a Russian sabotage group tried to enter Ukraine through the border with Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. It was repelled by Ukrainian border guards.

Yesterday, around 5 o’clock in the morning, a group of 6 people tried to move from the territory of the Russian Federation to the Yunakiv municipality. Our soldiers opened fire, and the enemy ran away,” Zhyvytskyi wrote.

This is not the first time, Russia sends sabotage groups to Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast bordering Russia. Russian artillery also shells Ukrainian villages near the border almost every day since Russian troops were expelled from Sumy Oblast in April 2022.

 

