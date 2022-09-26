Russia closes oblast border amid mobilization – Ukraine’s General Staff

Russia has shut down the borders of Rostov Oblast after announcing mobilization; people who do not have registration in the oblast are instructed to appear before the authorities, Ukraine’s General Staff reports.

Mobilized Russians arriving at the assembly points in Belgorod Oblast, which also borders Russia, are given a list of things they need to buy at their own expense – in particular, warm clothes.

Russia is using occupied regions of Ukraine in its mobilization drive.

Training of draftees began at the Black Sea Fleet automobile battalion in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, on September 24.



In Svatove, occupied Luhansk Oblast, summonses are given to men over 18. Men of some professions, such as truck drivers, are immediately sent to military units, General Staff reports.



Door-to-door visits in occupied Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts where locals are forced to participate in the pseudo- referendum show are aimed at identifying men, the General Staff notes.

Russian President Putin announced mobilization on 21 September. Since then, weak protests have broken out which are, however, still persisting and picking up steam in Russia’s regions such as Dagestan and Siberia. Some Russian regions have seen total mobilization.

Queues gave formed at Russia’s borders with Georgia and Kazakhstan as Russian men seek to evade the draft.

Huge traffic jams at Russo-Georgian border as Russians flee mobilization



According to Ekho Kavkaza, the border guards started limiting border crossing to cars with local license plates, so fleeing mobiks pay locals for a ride or take up scooters

📽️https://t.co/qUOMuARMiR pic.twitter.com/8mZRz88tBj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 24, 2022

As well, airplane ticket prices have skyrocketed as men storm the airports.

Russian men are fleeing after Russian dictator announced "partial mobilisation" in Russia.



On the photo below, a queue at the Vnukovo airport, Moscow.

📷Euroradiohttps://t.co/j1WShHKRFL pic.twitter.com/I2lG9XdnrO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 22, 2022

Ukraine has urged residents of occupied Crimea to evade the draft and protest, and men of Ukraine’s occupied regions to leave immediately.

Ukraine’s Head of Mission to Crimea has stated that mobilization summonses are being disproportionately given to representatives of Crimea’s indigenous people, the Crimean Tatars, who opposed Russia’s occupation.

Hitherto, it has been observed that before Russia openly announced mobilization, non-Russian nationalities were disproportionately targeted in Russia, leading to accusations of Putin stealthily conducting ethnic cleansing.

Russia is using mobilization to destroy representatives of the indigenous peoples of Crimea, Caucasus, Siberia – Zelenskyy



"This is another element of Russia's genocidal policy, another reason for an immediate reaction of the whole world" – Zelenskyy https://t.co/obbFUIwtYs — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 26, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: mobilization