Anti-mobilization protests in Dagestan, Russian Federation

On September 25, residents of the village of Endirei in Dagestan blocked the Khasaviurt-Makhachkala federal highway, protesting against the mobilization, that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had announced less than a week ago. The police opened fire in the air to disperse the protesters, Meduza reports.

110 people were drafted from the village as part of the mobilization.

On Sept. 24, several anti-mobilization rallies resumed in Russian Siberian cities, in particular, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Chita, Khabarovsk.

100+ participants were detained and rallies dispersed. Part of the detained was later released with warnings.

Several anti-mobilization rallies resumed in Russian Siberian cities, in particular, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Chita, Khabarovsk 100+ participants were detained and rallies dispersed. Part of the detained was later released with warnings.https://t.co/R6w9gOmr6w pic.twitter.com/WB3Lj78zbW — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 24, 2022