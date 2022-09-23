Now Crimean Tatars disproportionately targeted in Russia’s mobilization drive – official

Tamila Tasheva, head of the Mission of Ukraine’s President to Crimea, reports that Russia’s practice of disproportionately sending ethnic minorities to war has reached occupied Crimea. Following Putin’s announcement of mobilization, brigades handing out military summons are targeting areas of compact residence of Crimean Tatars – Zuy village, Azovske and Mayske, Dobroie, Urozhayne, Stroganivka and other villages.



“We see that this is a demonstrative action of punishment of the Crimean Tatars by the occupation administrations and the Kremlin, who did not support the occupiers all these years, and now actively supported the actions of Ukraine’s Army and opposed the war.



What this means for the Crimean Tatars is a disaster.

Several thousand Crimean Tatar men who may be killed or maimed in the war, for the small Crimean Tatar people, will definitely affect several future generations of Crimean Tatars. Crimean Tatars have fewer men (consequences of deportation). […]

They want to destroy Crimean Tatars using mobilization for this purpose, and it is important for us to talk about it, about the next crimes of Russia,” Tasheva wrote.

As well, the Crimean Tatar Mejlis has noted that Crimean Tatars are disproportionately targeted by mobilization summons: in some locations, 80-90% of those mobilized are Crimean Tatars, it says.

The Mission earlier released a guide for Crimeans on evading being drafted.