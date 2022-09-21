Putin announced mobilization in Russia

In his morning address, Putin announced “partial mobilization” in Russia. “Partial” means all soldiers in reserve who once served in the army or passed military training can be drafted for war against Ukraine, Putin clarified.

The decree on partial mobilization has been already signed by Putin. According to the decree, mobilization means those currently serving in the Russian armed forces by contracts can’t quit their service when contracted service ends, as many soldiers fighting in Ukraine used to do after their contracts ended.

Russian president once again spoke about the “Nazi regime in Ukraine supported by the West,” claiming the 2014 Revolution of Dignity was a state coup in Ukraine, although the country already held two democratic elections after it, changing two presidents.

Putin also threatened once again that Russia is ready to use “all means at its disposal.”

The mobilization decree comes after a successful Ukrainian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast that expelled Russian troops from the region and pushed the frontline 50 kilometers back. Several successful Ukrainian local offensive operations were also conducted in other parts of the 1500-km long frontline.

Putin also threatened to support local so-called referendums in occupied regions of Ukraine as a symbolical response to Ukraine’s offensive.

Ukrainian minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine will continue liberating its land despite any announcement of sham referendums while president Zelenskyy reiterated Ukraine “doesn’t talk about what is not ours.” Ukraine’s military aim is to only return all territories Russia occupied.

Related: