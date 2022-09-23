Ukraine urges Crimeans to protest and evade mobilization

The Mission of the President of Ukraine in Crimea calls on the residents of the occupied peninsula to avoid mobilization or surrender, while the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people calls for an indefinite protest.

The Mission notes that the Russian mobilization will primarily affect residents of the temporarily occupied territories, particularly occupied Crimea, where summons to the army have been reported in many regions.



To avoid being drafted to the Russian army and be sent to war in Ukraine, the mission recommends taking steps that can help “not to become cannon fodder for the empire.”

In particular, it advises to hide, “get lost” and sabotage mobilization to the aggressor’s troops by all means: by avoiding personally receiving the summons and calls from the occupation “military registration and enlistment offices,” deleting applications for administrative services or “losing” your smartphone, if possible, to leave the occupied peninsula to another country or to leave your place of residence and not report your whereabouts.



Those who still received a summons are advised not to go to the military commissariat. “Try to ‘get lost’ again, fall sick, disappear. An administrative offense and a fine (from 500 to 3000 rubles) is a very small price than to become ‘cannon fodder’ for the Russian Federation and die on the battlefield,” the statement reads.



Also, the mission urges to check the list of diseases or injuries that, according to Russian legislation, will allow to avoid mobilization or at least postpone it.

Whoever failed at the previous steps is advised to find reasons why he cannot go serve in the army (needs to take care of family members, etc).

If that fails, Ukraine advises to surrender to the Ukrainian Army and warns that voluntary participation in the invader’s army is punishable by 15 years in prison.

Meanwhile, the Crimean Tatar Mejlis notes that Crimean Tatars are disproportionately targeted by mobilization summons: in some locations, 80-90% of those mobilized are Crimean Tatars.

It calls on all Crimean residents to start an indefinite protest action against illegal and criminal mobilization on the Central Square of Simferopol on Saturdays and Sundays at 12:00, and on weekdays – at 17:00.