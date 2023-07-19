Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

MI6 Chief to Russians: spy for UK to end Ukraine war

Their secrets will be kept safe, Moore says
byAlya Shandra
19/07/2023
London, Secret Intelligence Service Building (SIS) MI6
London, Secret Intelligence Service Building (SIS). Credit: Depositphotos
The head of Britain’s MI6 intelligence service directly appealed to Russians disgusted by the war in Ukraine to “come spy” for the UK.

In a public speech Wednesday, MI6 chief Richard Moore said “our door is always open” to Russians looking to aid efforts to “bring the bloodshed to an end,” Reuters reported.

Moore said those who join hands with British intelligence will have their “secrets kept safe with us.” He likened the situation in Ukraine to the 1968 Prague Spring uprising quashed by Soviet forces.

“As Russians witness the venality, infighting, and incompetence of their leaders, many are wrestling with the same dilemmas as their predecessors did in 1968,” Moore stated.

He said last month’s armed revolt by the Russian Wagner mercenary group exposed “deep fractures” in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Moore pointed to Putin’s uncertain response to the mutiny as evidence of disputes within the Russian elite. “There are some things even the MI6 chief finds difficult to interpret,” he remarked.

The spy chief voiced optimism about Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian troops. He also condemned Iran for supplying drones to Moscow, calling the move “unconscionable.”

MI6 is utilizing artificial intelligence to disrupt Russian weapons flows, Moore noted. But he warned AI also spreads disinformation from repressive regimes.

Despite the intense focus on Russia, Moore emphasized China still receives the most MI6 resources, Moore said, Reuters reported.

Earlier, the CIA had come forward with a similar proposal, creating a Telegram channel and aiming to recruit Russian defectors with a slick video.

CIA hopes to recruit Russian spies through channel on Telegram

