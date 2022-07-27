Russians demand Putin finds their soldier relatives MIA in Ukraine, but not that Russia stop the war

Over 100 Russians have signed an open letter to Vladimir Putin demanding that their relatives who fought to occupy Ukraine are found and included in lists of POWs. They complain that they have to search for their occupier relatives themselves and prove that they are taken captive or died.t

The letter was shared by a project of RFE/RL, Ukrainska Pravda reported.


At the same time, there is no demand in the letter to Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Since the first days of the war, Ukraine has created several resources for Russians to search for their relatives who have been killed or captured. In Russia, all these sites were blocked.

In addition, Russia refuses to repatriate the bodies of its servicemen lying in refrigerated carriages in Ukraine.

