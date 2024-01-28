Russia targeted Kyiv with at least one North Korean ballistic missile in recent attack (photos)

Russia targeted Kyiv with at least one North Korean ballistic missile, and while the exact model, KN-23 or KN-24, is uncertain, the debris was located after the missile was intercepted, as reported by Defense Express.

Russia is increasingly leaning on military imports from authoritarian nations like Iran and North Korea in its war against Ukraine. North Korea supplies the full range of artillery munitions and some short-range ballistic missiles. The first debris of a North Korean missile was earlier documented in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv City.

In a recent missile attack by Russia on Kyiv, a North Korean ballistic missile was used. Residents of Kyiv found and photographed its debris, subsequently sending the images to the Defense Express editorial team.

Defense Express notes that the images display a large fragment of the missile body, featuring markings unusual for Russian missiles and seemingly tampered with to erase them. The application of large serial numbers is distinct to North Korea, possibly to suggest a larger arsenal, whereas Russia typically does not mark its missiles in this way.

“It is currently difficult to accurately identify the wreckage and say whether it was KN-23 or KN-24. Because after it was shot down, the wreckage was most likely scattered over a fairly large area,” Defense Express says.

The identification of missile wreckage, like in the case of the North Korean missile used in Kharkiv, is difficult due to scarce information. Previously, D​PRK missiles rarely left their territory, usually ending up in the sea, as observed by Defense Express.

