Russia targeted Kyiv with at least one North Korean ballistic missile in recent attack (photos)

In a recent missile assault on Kyiv, Russia reportedly used at least one North Korean-supplied ballistic missile, following a similar strike on Kharkiv City with a North Korean missile.
byYuri Zoria
28/01/2024
2 minute read
Russia targeted Kyiv with at least one North Korean ballistic missile, and while the exact model, KN-23 or KN-24, is uncertain, the debris was located after the missile was intercepted, as reported by Defense Express.

Russia is increasingly leaning on military imports from authoritarian nations like Iran and North Korea in its war against Ukraine. North Korea supplies the full range of artillery munitions and some short-range ballistic missiles. The first debris of a North Korean missile was earlier documented in northeastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv City.

In a recent missile attack by Russia on Kyiv, a North Korean ballistic missile was used. Residents of Kyiv found and photographed its debris, subsequently sending the images to the Defense Express editorial team.

Debris of a reportedly North Korea’s ballistic missile in Kyiv. Photo: Defense Express

Defense Express notes that the images display a large fragment of the missile body, featuring markings unusual for Russian missiles and seemingly tampered with to erase them. The application of large serial numbers is distinct to North Korea, possibly to suggest a larger arsenal, whereas Russia typically does not mark its missiles in this way.

North Korean missile Kn-23. Photo via Defense Express

“It is currently difficult to accurately identify the wreckage and say whether it was KN-23 or KN-24. Because after it was shot down, the wreckage was most likely scattered over a fairly large area,” Defense Express says.

North Korea uses Ukraine “as test site for nuclear-capable missiles,” South Korea says at UN SC meeting

The identification of missile wreckage, like in the case of the North Korean missile used in Kharkiv, is difficult due to scarce information. Previously, D​PRK missiles rarely left their territory, usually ending up in the sea, as observed by Defense Express.

