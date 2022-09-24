Several anti-mobilization rallies resumed in Russian Siberian cities but were dispersed by police

Several anti-mobilization rallies resumed in Russian Siberian cities, in particular, Irkutsk, Ulan-Ude, Novosibirsk, Tomsk, Chita, Khabarovsk

100+ participants were detained and rallies dispersed. Part of the detained was later released with warnings.

