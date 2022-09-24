All men in Russian Siberian village mobilized, in some regions it is total

Mobilization in some Russian regions is total. For example, all men of Tiumenevo village in Kemerovo Oblast were mobilized, 59 in total, Russian oppositional media Novaya Gazeta writes.

Illustrative video: a guy says more than 1,000 are marching in the column, place unknown.

Mobilization in some Russian regions is total For example, all men of Tiumenevo village in Kemerovo Oblast were mobilized, 59 in total. Illustrative video: a guy says more than 1,000 are marching in the column, place unknown.pic.twitter.com/EdBrDR3fYyhttps://t.co/PftlhNGKD8 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 24, 2022