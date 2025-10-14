Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1327: Trump threatened to supply Ukraine with Tomahawks if Putin refuses to negotiate end to war

Exclusives

The contribution of Ukrainian tech to global language learning. Discover how Ukrainian tech is shaping global language learning with innovation, AI tools, and platforms that empower learners worldwide

Ukraine's most-bombed city just produced two world champions. The city sits 40 kilometers from Russia. Close enough to hear missile launches before sirens wail. Yet in one month, Kharkiv produced two world freediving champions.

Military

Third strike in two weeks: Ukrainian drones hit Feodosiia oil terminal again. A large-scale fire engulfed the Feodosiia Marine Oil Terminal after Ukrainian drones struck at least five fuel reservoirs at the facility.

Technical failure forces Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine to surface in Atlantic—NATO responds with frigate surveillance. The B-261 Novorossiysk, which entered service with Russia's Navy in 2014, surfaced off Brittany's coast following an apparent technical emergency

"The hunt for the nearest mechanic": NATO chief Rutte mocks Russian submarine with Cold War reference. Russian authorities denied their diesel-powered submarine Novorossiysk suffered a serious malfunction after NATO observed the vessel operating on the surface off the coast of Brittany

Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian drone swarm startup Swarmer raises $18 mn, breaking defense tech funding records. Swarmer's artificial intelligence system, tested in over 82,000 combat missions, allows a single operator to control multiple drones simultaneously

From threat to target: How NATO's hackathon is arming Ukraine against Russian KABs. For the first time, Ukrainian teams joined the NATO Innovation Challenge, testing systems that could turn Russian guided bombs into neutralized targets.

US Intelligence helps Ukraine strike Russian oil refineries as Putin moves to stabilize fuel market. Putin signed a decree on 12 Oct. suspending fuel subsidy reductions through May 2026, seeking to stabilize Russia's gasoline market as Ukraine's US-backed drone strikes have damaged 16 of 38 refineries and triggered widespread shortages.

Seven more countries step up to arm Ukraine as Russia intensifies its terror strikes ahead of winter. The initiative ensures Kyiv receives essential missiles, ammunition, and air defense systems, including Patriots.

Russian husband-and-wife spy duo tried to send bomb through Polish courier network — investigation. A new espionage case reveals how Russian operatives allegedly used courier services to deliver both intelligence and bombs, continuing the Kremlin's covert "parcel war" aimed at disrupting NATO logistics.

International

Trump threatens Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine if Putin refuses to end war. Tomahawk talks intensify ahead of Zelenskyy's visit to Washington

Trump reportedly to host Zelenskyy at White House this week. Volodymyr Zelenskyy will return to Washington less than three weeks after his last meeting with Donald Trump in New York, as Ukraine presses its case for Tomahawk missiles

Belarus dictator warns Ukraine could disappear as a state if Zelenskyy doesn't negotiate with Russia. Lukashenko also claimed Ukraine's western neighbors seek to seize western Ukrainian territories.

Humanitarian and social impact

From Druzhkivka to Sloviansk, Moscow's bombardments on 58 gas pipelines left families in Donetsk Oblast without heat. Repair teams race against frost and missiles to reconnect frontline towns while Ukraine's energy system reels from strikes that wiped out 60% of domestic gas output.

Russian drones hit 5 oblasts, warehouse fire rages in Odesa, 9 dead across Ukraine. Overnight attacks by Russian military claimed at least nine lives and wounded 18 people across Ukraine, including a 12-year-old girl in Chuhuiv

Political and legal developments

Russians confiscate 25,000 Ukrainian homes under "ownerless property" scheme in occupied territories. Russia spent a decade perfecting home confiscation in Crimea, where a 2020 Putin decree cut foreign property owners from 13,859 to 5,500. Now Moscow applies the same tactics across newly occupied territories

Russians looted 140+ artifacts from Crimea through illegal excavations, HUR reveals. HUR reports that Russia removed 37 artifacts from Kam'yana Mohyla museum to the Kherson Peninsula under the designation of a "temporary exhibition" in 2023, while also conducting unauthorized archaeological digs at multiple Crimean sites.

BREAKING: Odesa's "untouchable" mayor stripped of Ukrainian citizenship. BREAKING: Odesa's untouchable mayor finally falls—but not for the corruption!

After 4.5 Years in Russian prison, Crimean woman returns to occupied Crimea—still under house arrest. Released from a Russian prison after 4.5 years for supporting a terrorist organization through online fundraising, Crimean Tatar woman now faces year-long probationary restrictions: confinement to Simferopol and a 10 pm to 6 am curfew.

