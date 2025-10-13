Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

From Druzhkivka to Sloviansk, Moscow’s bombardments on 58 gas pipelines left families in Donetsk Oblast without heat

Repair teams race against frost and missiles to reconnect frontline towns while Ukraine’s energy system reels from strikes that wiped out 60% of domestic gas output.
byOlena Mukhina
13/10/2025
2 minute read
Gas pipeline. Credit: Gazprom)
From Druzhkivka to Sloviansk, Moscow’s bombardments on 58 gas pipelines left families in Donetsk Oblast without heat

A new Russian wave of destruction has hit Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast ahead of the winter season. Moscow's terror strikes damaged 58 sections of gas pipelines in just one week, leaving hundreds of residents without gas and heat. 

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have already caused a gas shortage, which Ukraine plans to offset through additional imports from Europe. According to CNN, Kyiv may need up to $2 billion to purchase the necessary gas after strikes on its energy system.

This is an additional sum Ukraine will have to spend on a costly campaign against Russian aggression, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says is estimated at $120 billion in a year. 

Sharp increase in damage from Russian strikes

According to Donetskoblgaz, specialists recorded 58 cases of gas network damage over the past week, compared to 28 the week before. The most affected cities include Druzhkivka (21 damages), Lyman (9), Sloviansk (8), and Kramatorsk (3).

Due to the damaged infrastructure, over 240 consumers in Sloviansk and more than 60 in Druzhkivka remain without a gas supply.

Ukraine braces for winter under fire

Donetsk Oblast has the longest frontline — about 300 km — and remains under constant Russian fire.
Despite the danger, gas repair crews continue working around the clock, restoring pipelines in frontline communities.

“The number of damages has more than doubled,” the company reported.

Ukraine searches for a solution

On 3 October, Russian missile and drone strikes destroyed around 60% of Ukraine’s domestic natural gas production capacity, dealing a major blow to the country’s energy security just weeks before the heating season begins.

If assaults continue, Ukraine may need to import 4.4 billion cubic meters of gas by the end of March - nearly one-fifth of its annual consumption.

Earlier, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk confirmed that Ukraine is negotiating with partners to increase gas imports by about 30%.

Read also

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts