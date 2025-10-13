From Druzhkivka to Sloviansk, Moscow’s bombardments on 58 gas pipelines left families in Donetsk Oblast without heat

A new Russian wave of destruction has hit Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast ahead of the winter season. Moscow's terror strikes damaged 58 sections of gas pipelines in just one week, leaving hundreds of residents without gas and heat.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have already caused a gas shortage, which Ukraine plans to offset through additional imports from Europe. According to CNN, Kyiv may need up to $2 billion to purchase the necessary gas after strikes on its energy system.

This is an additional sum Ukraine will have to spend on a costly campaign against Russian aggression, which President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says is estimated at $120 billion in a year.

Sharp increase in damage from Russian strikes