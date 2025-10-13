From Druzhkivka to Sloviansk, Moscow’s bombardments on 58 gas pipelines left families in Donetsk Oblast without heat
Repair teams race against frost and missiles to reconnect frontline towns while Ukraine’s energy system reels from strikes that wiped out 60% of domestic gas output.
