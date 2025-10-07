Ukraine to increase gas imports by 30% as Russia targets energy infrastructure before winter

Ukraine is in talks with international partners to increase natural gas imports by about 30% ahead of the heating season, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said at a briefing on Tuesday.

This follows an uptick in Russian strikes on Ukraine's gas production facilities, as Moscow systematically targets energy infrastructure ahead of winter to cut heat and power supplies - a tactic that forced emergency rationing during previous cold seasons.

Hrynchuk noted that the government has already secured €500 million in loans from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and €300 million from the European Investment Bank to finance gas purchases.

Kyiv is now discussing expanding those credit lines and obtaining additional grant-based assistance from partner countries to support increased imports.

The additional gas is expected to be imported mainly between October and December, though deliveries could continue throughout the winter months.

Hrynchuk also said Ukraine is working with partners to secure humanitarian aid for the energy sector, including repair equipment for restoring power grids in frontline regions.

The announcement comes just days after Russia carried out its largest strike on Ukraine’s gas production facilities since the full-scale invasion began, launching 35 missiles and 60 drones at sites in Kharkiv and Poltava Oblasts on October 3.

Russian forces struck Naftogaz sites again on 5 October with 381 drones and 35 missiles, damaging gas transportation infrastructure across multiple regions.

Since late 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure to undermine civilian morale and pressure the government. Large-scale strikes on thermal power plants and heating systems during winter 2024 left major cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv with electricity for only 8-16 hours per day.

The systematic campaign aims to make living conditions more difficult in Ukrainian cities during winter months, causing blackouts and emergency electricity rationing as temperatures decline.