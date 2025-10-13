Lukashenka warns Ukraine could disappear as a state, urges Zelenskyy to negotiate with Russia

Self-proclaimed Belarusian president Alyaksandr Lukashenka told Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin that Ukraine risks ceasing to exist unless President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agrees to negotiate with Moscow.

Belarus, under the leadership of Lukashenka, has been a close ally of Russia and has supported the full-scale invasion in several key ways without direct combat involvement.



Belarus allowed Russian forces to use its territory as a staging ground for the February 2022 invasion, providing the shortest route to Kyiv.



Russian troops have remained stationed there since, using Belarusian soil to launch missile and drone attacks into Ukraine.



Belarus continues to host Russian military assets and conduct joint exercises. The country has also engaged in psychological operations to pressure Ukraine, such as creating fears of a new offensive originating from Belarusian territory.

Lukashenka said he initially blamed European leaders for the war's continuation but now he sees the primary obstacle in Zelenskyy himself.

"The issue here is not with the USA, not with Russia, and not with European leaders, but rather the problem lies more with Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy," he told Zarubin.

Lukashenka asserted that Zelenskyy can only make decisions under significant external pressure, and argued such pressure must be applied immediately. He justified this urgency by pointing to Russian military advances on the front lines, which he claims threaten Ukraine's existence as a sovereign entity. The Belarusian leader offered no evidence for either assertion.

He also alleged that Ukraine's western neighbors harbor territorial ambitions over western Ukrainian regions, though he provided no specific evidence for this claim.

Belarusian self-proclaimed leader Aleksandr Lukashenko gives interview to Russian propagandist Pavel Zarubin, urging Zelenskyy to negotiate with Moscow. Photo: @zarubinreporter/ Telegram

He urged Zelenskyy to recognize that "no one will bring him happiness on Ukrainian territory except Slavic states."

On potential US weapons deliveries, Lukashenko dismissed Donald Trump's statements about providing Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He characterized Trump's approach as tactical, involving alternating pressure and withdrawal.

Zelenskyy dismissed Lukashenka's peace proposal

The current exchange follows an incident from September when Lukashenka expressed interest in speaking directly with Zelenskyy and proposed what he described as a favorable offer to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskyy responded by saying it was difficult to react to Lukashenka's proposal because the Belarusian leader "lives in his own world." The Ukrainian president added that "he's in his own world, but putin sometimes visits, and they babble, two old men."

According to reports, Lukashenka took offense at these remarks, stating he had considered Zelenskyy "his son."

Recent US-Belarus warming

Relations between Washington and Minsk have warmed considerably in 2025 following direct engagement between Trump and Lukashenko via a phone call. In September, Belarus released 52 political prisoners, prompting the US to lift sanctions on Belavia airlines.

The shift culminated in American military officers attending the Russia-Belarus "Zapad-2025" military exercises—the first US presence at such drills since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.

Western analysts view the warming ties as either an attempt to distance Belarus from Russia or to leverage Minsk's close relationship with Moscow in potential Ukraine war negotiations, though such strategies are considered unlikely to succeed.

